Transcript for Marine who allegedly killed mother’s boyfriend arrested

Michael Alexander brain almost taken into custody. Without incident this morning around 880 him at the home with his mother. Located at 241. With rush road rocky Franklin County. The United States Marshals Service the Virginia State Police FBI the Franklin county sheriff's office. Took part in this apprehension. This has been in their kids manhunt. For the past eighteen days covering three states. And more promote surrounding jurisdictions. I am thankful. This situation has come. To a successful. Closure without no injury to the public. And law enforcement person they'll. I am further thankful. For the cooperative. Working relationship from the very beginning. Of our criminal investigation. With United States Marshals Service. The FBI. In CIS. ATF. The National Park Service. The Virginia State Police. Run of city police department. Roanoke county police. Bitten please. Salem police department. And also would like to thank the following sheriff's office for their support. Ought to cut Montgomery. Bedford. Henry and Pennsylvania county. Obviously is the share indicated. Group of individuals. Comprised of the mark service FBI frankly county Virginia State Police received information that has refocused. On party Virginia residents. Were able to make contact. With mr. brown this morning. Thankfully taken into custody without any injuries. At that point has been a long investigation is a share noted. According to what we've been keeping track we've beat mark service documents probably 300. Forty plus. Investigative actions have been taken. Over this almost three week period. An extensive man. Numerous man hours dedicated to the pursuit of this. What I do want the public in the media to understand is. This case is illustrated. The cooperative efforts between our federal partners state local. Partners that we pulled together in times like this and collectively work together to make sure that the public is as safe as possible. I think that's important to tonight and it's not just this case this is happen on many cases. But it this does highlight the cooperative effort that we have especially in this room now. Additional like to thank the public numerous leads it came in from the course of this investigation. Especially since the location of the RV. Or take the public for taken time out to notify. Local law enforcement notify our tip line at by the FBI tip line. Of multiple potential sightings again weather's did not directly lead to the apprehension today it still encouraging note the public wants to help law enforcement. Be as efficient as possible. So for that I would think you.

