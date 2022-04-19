Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes 1st Congress member to testify under oath on Jan. 6

In an occasionally surreal hearing in Georgia, attorneys questioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., about the Jan. 6 insurrection amid a bid by voters to bar her from seeking reelection.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live