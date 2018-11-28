Transcript for Four Maryland high school football players charged with rape

We're going to turn next to a rather disturbing story out of suburban Maryland where high school football players have been charged with sexually assaulting a teammate. We don't rule ABC's Stephanie Ramos joins us now. From the scene at Damascus high school. Some have called this hazing Stephanie but prosecutors. Are clear this was raped. Air and then that's right some really gruesome details coming out of this story here in Damascus as you mentioned those bored teenagers. And this school this high school here in Damascus Maryland they are. Big could face life in prison and after allegedly taking part in this so called tradition that even authorities are describing as. Astonishingly. Quote. Today those four teenagers did have their very first court appearance in Montgomery County where. Each of that metal were charged with one count of first degree rape. Three counts of attempted first degree rape and one count of conspiracy. To commit first degree rape now they were all members of the Damascus. Junior varsity team has work. The alleged victims now what are the mower more studying. Things I heard and following this story I met with one of the attorneys. The one of the suspects last night and she says that he. He has practiced law in this area for the last 31 years. And he over the years has borrowed of the incidents like these taking place at the school. Which is just horrific and that is the the feeling that we're getting from a lot of it people that live in this area. It's stunning that that would be allowed the to go on unchecked ABC's Stephanie Ramos were those from Damascus high school in Maryland thanks.

