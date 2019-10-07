Now Playing: Police shooting victim's family says Buttigieg should suspend officer without pay

Now Playing: Family still searching for answers after 17-year-old killed by police in Anaheim

Now Playing: Baltimore police sergeant arrested after allegedly lying about assault

Now Playing: Maryland police officer charged after videos show alleged excessive force

Now Playing: Graduation ceremony goes silent when student with autism accepts diploma

Now Playing: Fed chairman intends to serve full term, even if Trump attempted to force him out

Now Playing: Michael and Keke praise TV reporter for her 'combat' reporting in NYC

Now Playing: The celebrity trend of sexy photoshoots after a breakup

Now Playing: Charges filed in killing of college student

Now Playing: Black teen murdered by man in Phoenix for listening to rap music

Now Playing: Louisiana governor gives update on storm system heading towards the state

Now Playing: Aerial footage of devastating flooding in Nebraska

Now Playing: Teenage girl killed by stray bullet in restaurant parking lot

Now Playing: Lightning strikes house, causes neighborhood blackout

Now Playing: Alligator spotted in Chicago lagoon

Now Playing: US soccer stars prepare for World Cup parade

Now Playing: Child dies after being left in hot car at University of Southern Indiana

Now Playing: This 12-year-old started a meal program that now feeds 25 families in his community