Maryland police officer charged after videos show alleged excessive force

More
Police officer Kevin Moris was charged with second-degree assault and misconduct following an investigation.
0:36 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Maryland police officer charged after videos show alleged excessive force

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Police officer Kevin Moris was charged with second-degree assault and misconduct following an investigation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64250018","title":"Maryland police officer charged after videos show alleged excessive force","url":"/US/video/maryland-police-officer-charged-videos-show-alleged-excessive-64250018"}