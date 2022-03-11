‘We are not those mascots’: Native activist on Native American sports mascots

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to Susan Shown Harjo and Kevin Blackistone about the documentary “Imagining the Indian," and the movement to eliminate mascots from sports that demean Native Americans.

