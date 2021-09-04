Behind the mass exodus from Guatemala

ABC News' Marcus Moore travels to Guatemala, where he meets a mother who plans on making the trek north and a pastor who believes he is doing God’s work by helping people cross the border.
6:59 | 04/09/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind the mass exodus from Guatemala

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

