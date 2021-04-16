Mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Ground operations center

More
Eight people are dead and multiple others are injured following the mass shooting. The alleged gunman has taken his own life, police said.
14:15 | 04/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Ground operations center

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:15","description":"Eight people are dead and multiple others are injured following the mass shooting. The alleged gunman has taken his own life, police said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77111709","title":"Mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Ground operations center","url":"/US/video/mass-shooting-indianapolis-fedex-ground-operations-center-77111709"}