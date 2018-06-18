Transcript for Massachusetts firefighter plays in the US Open

For a half years ago met powers the out he became a Brockton firefighter he were cheered station one ladder one. Fresh off the masters he I don't he had made the cut at the US open it should of got killed he's not performing some of the world's best. Thriving in this pressure packed journey which doesn't surprise those that Nolan back. He's leaving here is filthy right Gary from second wildfire suddenly gotten he's getting all prepped to go in. Play golf the next day he's he's a hell of firefighting works allowed a one. Lot of hard work. Latter works tough some times that work is up on top of roofs forcing wars. Performing rescues. I think what he does here grounds him and allows him to be able to maybe think of that pressure differently. You know he sees some people that are obviously a lot less fortunate than we are. And when he its optical play golf I think you know it kind of puts things in perspective farm. Are thorny lea golf club maximum course here in Brockton. They saw his driving to work ethic and a very young age it's a great story. And he grew up here is a kid you know caddie and working in the pro shop in the bag room. You know him you know 1415 years old and now years you know plan it thirty years old. Play in representing our club and using all these words they keep saying incredible wonderful it's because it is this this once in a lifetime. Or maybe not see him it might be is stacked. Something being. Or Korean.

