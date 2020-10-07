Now Playing: Police bias 'widespread phenomenon': AG Barr

Now Playing: Justice Department announces Operation Legend

Now Playing: Wrongfully accused and reunited

Now Playing: By the Numbers: What we know about Trump’s finances

Now Playing: US COVID testing crisis as virus spread continues

Now Playing: Bear cools off in inflatable swimming pool

Now Playing: Stingrays swim past Florida beachgoers

Now Playing: Security guard celebrates medical front-line workers

Now Playing: Authorities believe actress drowned while boating

Now Playing: Severe weather brings tornadoes to Midwest

Now Playing: New audio from police interviews with Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

Now Playing: Chilling pleas in transcripts from George Floyd’s final moments

Now Playing: Supreme Court reject’s Trump’s argument that he is immune from investigation

Now Playing: Dog howls during painting of Black Lives Matter mural in NYC

Now Playing: Trump signs Latino-focused executive order

Now Playing: Trump calls Supreme Court ruling a ‘hoax’

Now Playing: 12-year-old girl wins $20,000 for inventing device to help prevent hot car deaths

Now Playing: An interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci | FiveThirtyEight