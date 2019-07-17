Transcript for Massive heat wave forecast to hit NYC

Urging New Yorkers to take precautions as the extreme he is expected to reach dangerous levels the mayor announced today that the city has activated its emergency plan. Approximately 500 cooling centers will be open to the weekend public polls will be open an extra. Hour and portable drinking water fountains will be positioned at busy pedestrian areas. But the mayor says the best thing people can do is simply stay inside with the air conditioning not. I also want people to hear loud and clear that everyone needs to be aware of the extent to this challenge. And make the kind of adjustments to protect yourself and your family. So we can get through the next few days okay. For more information on the service is being offered by the city you can call 311. And you can also find tips to stay safe during the heat on our website ABC seven NY dot com. Meanwhile the MTA's showing how they prepare subway trains were the potentially dangerous heat the authority held a demonstration for the media today and it's maintenance facility in corona queens. The MTA says it is assigning more personnel to subway cars to respond to EC problems and pre deploying emergency trucks and generators. At high volume area it's.

