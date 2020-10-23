Transcript for Massive infernos devastate Colorado

And claims and Dell joins me live now from Granby Colorado. Clayton what is you heard of from locals there and what did they need right now. Yet Diana really the biggest thing that they need right now is a change in the weather and it looks like this weekend. We're gonna get that they're respecting colder temperatures even some snow in the fire zone and I can tell you the winds here are all lot calmer than they were. Yesterday and everybody is is hoping that that put somewhat of a damper on what has just been and absolutely epic fire season here it's crazy to think about but. The top biggest fires the top three biggest fires in Colorado have all happened this year in just the last couple of months and two of them. Are still burning right now Diane. And claim you know I've seen a lot of the and I know you've been in a lot of them that you could tell you actually caught me off guard can live shot because I was so transfixed by these images I mean you're surrounded by this wall of Orange flames. You don't miss a lot does this fire standouts you're these fires I should say is these shots. Are hard to believe. Yeah now one of the big things about this fire in particular that I noticed is just how strong. These dry winds are and you heard firefighters say yesterday that. You know a lot of times they're just trying to get a containment line around these fires. And yesterday they won't even really able to do that they are their main priority was just getting people out and trying to save lives. It's so difficult Klain we appreciate you being there on the front lines in covering up for us thank you stay safe.

