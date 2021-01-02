Transcript for Massive snow storm forces MTA to suspend all above-ground subway service in NYC

Good afternoon I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update nineteen states are on alert as a massive nor'easter barrels up the East Coast. The New York area is covered in snow now falling at a rate of two inches for air per hour. The FDA suspending about ground subway service to New York City as of 2 PM today at New York's LaGuardia Airport has suspended all flights. Processing reports of power outages and Coleman vaccinations. Chief meteorologist ginger Z starts us off from here in Manhattan ginger with the latest on the timing and the tracking the storm. Paid an ad right behind me this is seventh avenue and you can barely see but typically it right down that way. UNC Times Square and that's how bad visibility is. Winds we've seen little snow Eddie is where the snow got a morals around in the thirty even fifty miles per hour gusts that this nor'easter. It's really in ten. Snowstorm and that's what we're dealing with some place in Manhattan coastal flood and a half already legs Somerville New Jersey. The snowfall rates now are at three point six inches per hour there. So anywhere from two to three inches per hour with the heaviest bans. You can see it here on the radar wrapping up its its dried out little dry pocket in southern New Jersey the boy that's not the case all through I'm not telling Connecticut. A Rhode Island and certainly the Hudson Valley in northwestern New Jersey perhaps the heaviest snow totals will be found let me titan is out for you. I want to take you through tonight right stood until about 10 PM. We have that heaviest band stretching from say Hartford and Worcester just on the western side of Boston's you may even flirt with that rain snow line which would cut down your totals. Back into New Jersey and yes Philadelphia we'll see some of that wraparound snow so even if he got out for a bit. You're gonna get more later. And then by tomorrow we see it's slowly pulled her new England and here's the problem and I get pelted with kind of like a fleet mix right now in the face. The wind is not gonna stop unit have lingering snow showers that are wrapping around that wealth. This is a long long event and that's where these high snow totals are gonna end up coming in so if you've say god. 1012. Inches are ready which a lot of folks do you could end up with another foot on top of that you can see some of the highest totals and where that kind of pink. Blob of come then it's all the way through northwestern New Jersey just south of Scranton say and that's horrible start to see those 24 pluses. The big issue I think Diana is gonna end up being winds with this the visibility even here on seventh avenue B is so low. Take this to I eighty year I 95 you are not traveling safely. And gender really important meteorologist a question for you in this kind of snow that's good for snowball fights or sledding. You know what it really depends where you are the front edge in this was horrible for snowball fights but then as we get closer to that rain snow line it's. Actually let me check out. It's starting to get a little bit pat here and then a little ice on top I don't know if I'm going to be thrown out at anybody they have sent. And ginger what's your advice for people will have to we'll have to go out it seems like the roads are definitely not the way to travel. Here's the problem is when a snowplow even when they've got every vehicle at which they do it and the metro area here. Thinking about when it's have falling attitude at three and a half inches per hour. You'd have to have a triple the amount of snow plows and still I if you do not have an emergency I wouldn't chance that you're not gonna see cars ahead of you behind you anywhere on his rounds. I didn't Jazeera chief meteorologist ginger thank you. And the storm is making travel incredibly dangerous as you heard a dangers day on the road but also. In the air LaGuardia Airport has suspended all flights with winds there reaching fifty miles per hour Geovany says joins us with more going from JFK. But GO this shot behind news a complete white out how bad are things right now. You know what ginger was just talking Diane about that wind we've been feeling those gusts. About going back and forth so at some point that may have to duck around here but take a look behind me because that's the runway here at JFK you can just see. Why planes can't be in the air right now you just can't see very much. You just can't land in that we've been watching of those snow plows try to plow that's no way but you know what. It's not doing a whole lot because as ginger mentioned the snow drifts keeps falling. The wind keeps going to OK and so with the very very tough task so you've mentioned LaGuardia Airport. Here at JFK most of the flights have also been canceled I can't imagine that they don't suspend all flights as well at some point. Later today. Newark is the same story we are seeing so many of flights canceled their true and so a lot of people who are worried about you know what does that mean for vaccine deliveries well. The right now at least in the New York area. That just doesn't seem like it's going to be happening because of course those cargo flights. Cannot be landing in something like this die. Understandably. Ngo the storm's expected to last all day so. When are the lights expected to get back to normal. So you know what I was just looking at flight cancellations for tomorrow here in the New York area I've got to say new work about a third of all flights tomorrow or canceled already we've got fifty to 60% of flights canceled but tomorrow at JFK and LaGuardia so that we're looking at a whole lot of flights still canceled more probably just gonna have to wait. So this system. Moves through by tomorrow late tomorrow. Thank you Benitez it JFK Forrest thanks you. And that doesn't do this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I was evacuees you PM eastern. With another update on the winter storm. Facing.

