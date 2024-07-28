Massive swarm of dragonflies invades beach in Rhode Island

A massive swarm of migrating dragonflies descended on Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island over the weekend, sending some people screaming while others tried to catch them.

July 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live