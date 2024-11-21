What Matt Gaetz dropping out means for the Trump transition

Matt Gaetz dropped out of nomination for Attorney General amid a sexual misconduct scandal, plus AMC tells 'Wicked' fans not to sing during the movie.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live