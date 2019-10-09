McConnell: Democrats are engaging in ‘theatrics’

Mitch McConnell has said on multiple occasions he will not put anything on the floor that the president has already vowed to veto.
1:09 | 09/10/19

I'm members. Know. The very simple fact. That to make a law you have to have a presidential signature. And so we are we had a briefing month for America you'll informed about the White House. They are working on. Coming up with a proposal. That the president will sign. Until that happens. All of this is theatrics. What I've said. Is we're waiting to see how we can actually. Achieve something on this issue. I'm gonna wait and assess the proposal that actually could become law. And at that point I'll be happy to explain mount vote one way or the other. But we're getting this year with a level of seriousness dusty completely eighth. Not exist on the other side is all about trying to scare people trying to create press conferences. We need to try to make a law these horrendous shootings in mop in in deserve a response. I hope we can get something it can actually become the law of the united states of her.

