Transcript for New measles numbers show disease still spreading

By 37 this morning we have new details about the measles outbreak the CDC confirmed another 21 new measles cases across the country last week. I students get ready to go back to school and brings the number of cases for the year up over 12100. The last time they were this many measles cases in the US was 1992. According to the CDC about 75% of the cases this year have been linked to outbreaks in New York City or the State of New York.

