Media seeks Florida school shooting suspect's statement

Media organizations want a judge to order public release of much of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's statement to investigators after the Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 people.
0:21 | 07/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Media seeks Florida school shooting suspect's statement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

