Medical salvation from an unlikely place

More
A church helps relieve medical debt for those in need.
5:32 | 12/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Medical salvation from an unlikely place

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:32","description":"A church helps relieve medical debt for those in need.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74849436","title":"Medical salvation from an unlikely place","url":"/US/video/medical-salvation-place-74849436"}