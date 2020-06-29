Transcript for Meet the young woman at the center of the Washington Square Park protest

Back now with the young changemaker, moved by an act of injustice as a teenager, now a big part of today's uprisings leading others. I'm 250 years old. I'm a racial and gender justice activist based in Atlanta. I became involved in activism when I was 18, graduating from high school when trayvon martin was killed. He was 17 at the time. I felt very clearly how my life was connected to his and it felt like black youth in America collectively took like a punch to the gut, to know somebody who was doing absolutely nothing wrong could be executed in public, that there wouldn't be an arrest until we protested. Even still that wouldn't seek justice for us. From that moment on it just felt like there was nothing else that I could be spending my time on and I needed to be contributing to this moment every day. I currently work at inspire justice, a social impact firm, helping us to re-imagine a new society where we have the community that we really want. When I first heard about George Floyd, I experienced both numbness and anticipation of being disappointed, to be honest. It made me feel defeated. I had been working it a years. We're still facing the same issues. When the uprising and the outcry came out of Minneapolis, then Louisville, then California and New York, I started to think, there might be something different here. I'm part of an incredible activist league, we just mobilized a protest of 35,000 people on the streets. We met at 110th street in uptown and marched down to Washington square park. Now the mayor is announcing major shifts to the infrastructure of the NYPD. One was the lifting of the curfew. But then announced a series of reform including 50a, a law in New York that allows police records to be confidential. He announced also they would be redirecting money from NYPD to youth and social services. It's impossible to have change over night, underestimating racism to think that you can undo 400 years of oppression overnight. I'm hoping that even when the protests have subsided that we retain our energy, that we stay focused on the fight and that people understand how they can build change in their local communities as opposed to looking, what can I do for the rest of the world? I'm confident that the cry of "I can't breathe" as now become as synonymous with black lives matter. Because with only our vigilance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.