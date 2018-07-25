Transcript for Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $522 million unclaimed

I'm GO Benitez here in new York and we are covering that fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever in American history. And that ticket went to someone in San Jose California 522. Million dollars in that jackpot. 308 million if they take. That lump sum cash payout. Now clearly we don't know who it is just yet. But we know that it was sold at Bernie's liquors in San Jose California so that very very lucky person they're waking up very rich right now if you bite you wonder what the odds are. One in 303. Million people. Would win that jackpot so that underscores how lucky the person is and by the way you might be one of the more than three million that once some kind of prize. We're talking about prizes ranging from two dollars to a million dollars so check your ticket right now for those waiting up. I'm GO Benitez you're new York and you're watching ABC news law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.