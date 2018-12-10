Melania Trump, at 26, talks marrying then-boyfriend Donald Trump, being first lady

In a rare 1999 interview with ABC News, the first lady, who went by the name Melania Knauss at the time, discussed prenuptial agreements, being first lady and more at a photo shoot.
3:34 | 10/12/18

Transcript for Melania Trump, at 26, talks marrying then-boyfriend Donald Trump, being first lady

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

