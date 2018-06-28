Transcript for Memorial garden dedicated for Capital Gazette employees killed in shooting

Thanks again for being here as we. Dedicate this memorial garden. To our cherished collings. Rob highest and John MacNamara. Wendi winters Rebecca Smith and Gerald official. The year ago today a senseless attack took our five coworkers. And our capital gazette offices. Nearby here. And this past year we knew we wanted to create something. That would provide the entire community with a way to remember. John. Rebecca windy rob general. We thought the garden. In Annapolis would be an appropriate way to memorialize. Our colleagues as well as offer both solace and Julie. That many people had a role in bringing this Gordon took for wishing it was planted this week. A special thank you to mayor Gavin Buckley who hear from shortly. His staff and the entire an apple with community that has been. A great source of support for us in bringing this garden to fruition. I'd like our offer special thank you to local resident land Waller who. Volunteered her time and talents to design this beautiful garden. Her design as you'll see. Includes five rose bushes that represent the five people that we lost. And roses symbolize. Hope. Promise. And new beginnings. But. They're thorny stems also represented. Defense loss and thoughtless. And if is the ballots that we take with us as we move forward. Now it's been the focal either for so many. And more so for the families of those who lost their loved ones. Your support. Encouragement. And belief in what we do. Has been meaningful all of us. This tragedy has bonded our. And we want you to know that you're always a part of this news organizations family. And there's so many others who we consider part of our family who are here today. The NR on the county police and so many of the first responders who arrived on the scene within sixty seconds of the 911 call. It clearly saved lives and we are for ever grateful. For that. The university of Maryland's Philip Merrill college of journalism. Has been. Providing steadfast support to us before this past year but but even more so this this year. In Lucy back college professor parent any board of visitors chair. Kathy Merrill Williams and so many others from the university American media and in many of you here at solvency and parents thank you. I'm any you know that within minutes of the shooting. At least he reached out and offered the student newsroom in downtown Annapolis. So that we can get back on the ground in. Began reporting and we were able to open that news and within 72 hours. The University of Maryland knew what we all knew that it was so important to show the world. That nothing could stop us that day for the did things. Members of the capitol staff be it in advertising and news in particular. Continued their efforts to deliver the community journalism that Annapolis expects each day. I can't tell you how proud we all are when we hear from citizens throughout the region and throughout the country and throughout the world. Who say how how did they do it out of that carry on that they publish. And provide information and apple expects through their grief. Through their pain. Through their anger and through their the year. And those of us know. These people aren't surprised by that dedication. But again we are so very proud of that. To the survivors of this tragedy we are so thankful that you're here today your bravery that day in in the days since has been inspiring for all of us. And as we move forward. Know that we have each other to lean on and we have a purpose. One that was strengthened by embracing our mission of providing local news and information. One that was strengthened by knowing that. Wendy Rebecca John Gerald and rob would have expected us to carry on with any bird even greater purpose. To carry on and nurture our first amendment rights. Despite the horror that they face. It's that strength that gives me peace. Even when I think back to that awful day.

