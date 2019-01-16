Transcript for 3 men arrested in murder of Louisiana police officer

We are still mourning the heinous murder of officer pain. Effects of these men and women. We can have some peace and taking three evil cowards. Off of our streets so it cannot harm anyone else. The collective investigative efforts of the street for police department the cattle parish sheriff's office the boat repairs sheriff's office to Louisiana state police. The bureau of alcohol tobacco far arms in many other agencies. Result in the arrest of Trey B on Anderson. Planned for arson and Lawrence peer for the brutal murder of officer should Terry Payne on January 92019. Trader John Anderson the boyfriend of should Terry Payne and father of their young child. Was present when the shooting occurred. And was talk was brought to the detective office for questioning. He advised he was inside the residence when he heard gunshots then went outside and shot at a person wearing all black clothing. Whom he believed to be the suspect. He then noticed that officer Payne had been shot. Anderson was released following his statements to investigators late Wednesday night. Evidence recovered during the course of the investigation. Led detectives to develop try to be on Anderson is a suspect in the murder. We believe Anderson shot and killed her. And concocted the false narrative of her being murdered by an unknown suspect. Two other man Pierre for arson have been charged in connection with the murder is well. We have also recovered the weapon we believe they've been used. All three men were arrested in charge of second degree murder.

