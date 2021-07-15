Transcript for 2 men found dead at former Versace mansion in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police and fire rescue responding to eleventh at ocean drive Wednesday afternoon after a housekeeper discovered two men dead inside a hotel room. At the Villa cut that passed arena and surprising this place another one. It's the high end property is famous for being the former home of fashion designer Johnny for Saatchi and the place where he was murdered. Tomorrow marks 24 years since his death. People dining at the hotels patio Wednesday see they were surprised to learn of the deaths and say investigators work keeping people from going into the main building. Is that we didn't realize until we just now. When we started to walk out went through them to love them.

