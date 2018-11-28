Transcript for Men lured roommate to kill him over stolen PlayStation, police say

Chopper video from the seminal county sheriff's office shows the moment one of the murder suspects was taken into custody. You can see the mark out of the parking lot of the business where he ran to get away. He and gets down to the ground before he's arrested. Deputies say this man is 22 year old Jake a lot of he was arrested along with his roommate. 21 year old. With a seven inch knife late last night. Neighbors say they never suspected any problems from the neatly house on south boulevard. They doesn't like they've pretty much got along. Exit like ours were any Alex I was late. To a different kind. Investigators say the two suspects believed the victim who was recently evicted broke into the house and stole a PlayStation console. They say the suspects that hurt him here and stabbed to death. His body was found in plastic garbage acts. As ever getting ready to get rid of the body at saint Paris new roommate came home to the bloody scene with his Tinder date still in the car. He immediately cease this frightening as anybody would be. Runs out of the home gets back in the car flees the area and calls double want to reports that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.