Mesmerizing shelf clouds roll over eastern Virginia

More
The National Weather Service warned of scattered thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds in the area.
1:07 | 07/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mesmerizing shelf clouds roll over eastern Virginia
Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"The National Weather Service warned of scattered thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds in the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64192515","title":"Mesmerizing shelf clouds roll over eastern Virginia","url":"/US/video/mesmerizing-shelf-clouds-roll-eastern-virginia-64192515"}