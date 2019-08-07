Now Playing: Lightning storm shown in dramatic timelapse video

Now Playing: Time-lapse of storm enveloping New York City

Now Playing: Deer enjoys a day at the beach on Lake Michigan

Now Playing: Wealthy financier charged with sex trafficking

Now Playing: Mesmerizing shelf clouds roll over eastern Virginia

Now Playing: Dangerous flash flooding hits DC during commute

Now Playing: Manhunt underway after Georgia sheriff's deputy killed

Now Playing: Toddler dies after tree branch falls at campground

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, July 8, 2019

Now Playing: Missing US couple's jet ski found near Barbados

Now Playing: Multi-millionaire due in court on new sex trafficking charges

Now Playing: Suspect surrenders in road rage fireworks explosion

Now Playing: Investigation grows into mysterious Florida explosion

Now Playing: Severe storms expected from Rockies to the Midwest

Now Playing: Couple claims they gave birth to other couples' babies after IVF mix-up: Lawsuit

Now Playing: Aftershocks rock California after 2 major earthquakes

Now Playing: River littered with dead fish after Jim Beam fire

Now Playing: Officials close all Mississippi beaches due to toxic algae blooms

Now Playing: Suspect arrested after shooting ignites fireworks