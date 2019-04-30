Transcript for NM officials testing spa's customers for HIV

Health officials and New Mexico were testing spots customers for HIV the department of health says. To clients were likely infected with the virus and an Albuquerque spot during what's called a vampire facials the popular booty. Beauty treatment requires a trained technician to inject the person's own blood into various parts of their face experts say if not considered dangerous. On its own by can spread disease if the needles are not properly sanitize.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.