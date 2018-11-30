Transcript for Michelle Obama visits Union Square Barnes & Noble in New York City

Well let's turn down to First Lady former First Lady Michelle Obama who is on a major book tour she is in New York City right now for Ford. It book signing an ABC's Rachel Scott. Is there in union square. For all of a whim I'm sure there are a lot of Michelle Obama fans there lots of excitement. Tells about the scene. Yes lots of excitement having an off by the end this coming by Michelle Obama is the bestselling book of 2018. So. Thirteen is obviously very excited we also have hundreds of people here waiting to get the air copy of the book. Signed by Michelle Obama just before we started we actually had people moved out of our lives shot. You can basement of playing hooky from work today so they wonder -- thing about on our dental problems are on TV but they said it's totally worth it either way because they are waiting for their chance to be her. So 500 people will be able to meet her today very quickly get their copy of the book signed they had to come to does Barnes and Noble's location in. Union square here in New York City yesterday. 9 AM is when the doors opening how to purchase or risk and purchase a copy about book to get it signed. Only 500 spots available I talked to one man who said that he was number eighty in line and that's an inning and you can only imagine how urgently the last person the first person in line got there. Now comes the what are you say it right everyone here is waiting behind you there waiting to go inside waiting for mrs. Obama to arrive and trying to figure out today after a question one supporter told me that they're gonna bag hurdle on the president's. So now let's kind of wet and other thing excitement in here they have their wrists and they're ready to meet her. I just trying to figure out the correct words this is all part mrs. Obama's but Torre like use that. She's happening in ten different states around the country stopping and and she's having moderator is like Oprah Winfrey. It's special guests like President Obama stop by so. Expect nick here in New York City before she heads off to the next that's happening. Casket Rachel I'm sure those fans Lotta Lotta time to think about what they'll tell mrs. Obama as they're waiting there. In that line and seen a lot of those pictures of those fans meeting with Michelle on Twitter and insert and they're all over the place thank you so much racial for that report.

