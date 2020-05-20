Transcript for Michigan barber reopens in defiance of government orders

Since Carl main key opened his shop a little more than two weeks ago we've seen a number of people standing outside in support. That wasn't the case today but there has been a steady stream of customers. And a few people just stopping by to drop off donations throughout the morning the opened signed wasn't really put. The door was unlocked as people stopped by Carl me he's barber shop in the wants suit Tuesday to get a haircut he officially opened around 2 o'clock. I don't think he's doing anything wrong. I think he's standing up for what more people should be doing at same time as a fellow small business owner dean made a trip from the metro Detroit area with his father. To show his support for me he. He says they both wore masks and his mother even had on gloves while they were in sight because they came from a hot spot for the virus. If were taken us a proper precautions saves off that all people a Wal-Mart are doing. And there's thousands and thousands of people that are going into these wal marts and home depots and that's okay but why can't a guy that's only see maybe 2030 people doing this seems off. Why should he not be allowed. It's got to the point now where when somebody can take my license without a hearing just taken arbitrarily taken. That's obviously that's a police. That calls on an Internet. With a long line of customers make he couldn't even take a break to give us an interview. I asked him about working without his license today the first day he's seen that since the licensing and regulatory affairs agency suspended it last week the attorney general says by opening. Main key is putting the public at risk. For catching co big nineteen. I refuse to stand down I've that some places are no license or whatever it is. I'm seventies. I mean would they gonna give me life. Hey you know what's. Eight make he says he will not be here tomorrow he'll be at the capitol in Lansing where a number of people will be giving free haircuts. In a las so I'm and Brad ABC twelve news.

