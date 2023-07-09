Michigan man charged with kidnapping and killing 2-year-old girl

Rashad Trice, 26, was arrested for allegedly kidnapped his former girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter and killing her.

July 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live