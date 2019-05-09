-
Now Playing: Former MSU dean sentenced for role in Nassar abuse
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles blasts USA Gymnastics for failing to protect her
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Jan. 24, 2018
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Man carries around engagement ring for months before proposing
-
Now Playing: US woman arrested for hiding baby in bag at Philippines airport
-
Now Playing: Kitesurfer takes advantage of Hurricane Dorian winds in Florida
-
Now Playing: Kayakers traverse flooded street in Charleston
-
Now Playing: Michigan State to pay $4.5 million fine for Larry Nassar scandal
-
Now Playing: Woman allegedly involved in missing mom's disappearance turns herself in to police
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian 'ready to unleash its fury' on NC
-
Now Playing: Houston family believes dog-walking app may have led to home burglary
-
Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as California brush fire reaches nearly 1,500 acres
-
Now Playing: Did Trump alter hurricane map?
-
Now Playing: Disney World closed in 2017 for Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: Should Jussie Smollett pay Chicago back $130,000?
-
Now Playing: Controversy continues over Trump holding altered storm path image
-
Now Playing: Trump doubles down on Dorian hitting Alabama
-
Now Playing: Ducklings saved by mom after falling down storm drain in Florida
-
Now Playing: Crews repair damaged hurricane hunters plane
-
Now Playing: Picasso, Miro artwork recovered 25 years after being stolen