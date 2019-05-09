Transcript for Michigan State to pay $4.5 million fine for Larry Nassar scandal

And Michigan State has now been ordered to make sweeping changes and pay four point five million dollars. After the Education Department determined that the university failed to adequately respond to sexual assault complaint against doctor Larry Nasser. Former campus sports doctor. Who molested a leap gymnasts and hundreds. Of other penal athletes. In response the school announced the resignation of its chief academic officer critics say it is he near slap on the wrist for an institution. That annual budget of more than one point five. Billion dollars.

