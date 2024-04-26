Michigan warehouse owner charged with manslaughter in deadly fire: Police

Noor Noel Kestou, 31, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after last month's deadly explosion at an industrial building in Clinton Township, Michigan.

April 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live