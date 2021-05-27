Mike Tyson reflects on the man he is today

More
Watch the finale of “The Knockout” - Tuesday on ABC.
0:16 | 05/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mike Tyson reflects on the man he is today
If you could talk two to twenty year old Mike OG Simpson. It's gonna hurt. Desired bad isn't really hurt. Desired him really bad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Watch the finale of “The Knockout” - Tuesday on ABC. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77952044","title":"Mike Tyson reflects on the man he is today","url":"/US/video/mike-tyson-reflects-man-today-77952044"}