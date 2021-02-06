Transcript for Mike Tyson returns to the ring after a 15 years: Part 11

Holmes: We turn now to Mike Tyson's return to the ring. You heard me correctly -- Mike Tyson coming back to the ring to fight 15 years after retiring from boxing. The now 54-year-old former heavyweight champ is set to fight former world champion Roy Jones Jr. This weekend. You look great. We've been -- a lot of folks have been checking in with you. You've been putting some posts out there. We see you look great, but you have to -- help us -- You ain't seen nothing, Mr. Holmes. Mr. Holmes, you ain't -- Look. I gotta show you my body, baby. Oh, now -- Gotta show you how beautiful I look, baby. Uh, well, I -- Clearly, you're -- This what I'm talking about, homey. Brother Holmes, this is where it's at, man. This is where it's at. Bayless: I think at age 54, he's actually having fun training, knowing what he knows now that he didn't know then. Mike Tyson is ready for his comeback fight. But first, the story career highlights and crushing blows that brought him to this point. The legendary boxing champion not holding back about the moments that defined him. Woman: It's all sanitized. Pitts: We just want to make sure we keep you safe. You're very safe. How you doing, man? I'm Byron Pitts. Pleasure to meet you. So nice to meet you, brother. Pleasure. Honor. When the bell sounds at the upcoming fight, part of you will return to the old Mike Tyson, you think? Things happen when two men get in the ring and we throw punches. It's an unwritten clause in our contract. From our experience of being young fighters and watching our friends, it's an unwritten clause that at any time during training and fighting, you can die. The old Mike Tyson, I would imagine, wanted that to happen, was okay of the idea of the opponent dying or you having to die to be successful. Well, that guy, he didn't have any self-love or self-respect. So of course, he don't want to live. He doesn't like himself. Whatever it is that I think I am or whatever I thought I was about the baddest guy, the mean-- that guy's dead. You know, we're boxing, boxing, I'm gonna be that guy then, but as far as livin', that guy's dead. I'm trying to kill that guy. But that guy was my only salvation for a long time. In all of my life, I've been thinking in terms of developing a fighter who was perfect. He may go down in history as one of the greatest we ever had, if not the greatest that ever lived. That's all we talked about -- success. Beating everybody. Have a lot of women, have a lot of cars or planes, boats. Everything we wanted. That's how we lived our life, and we had nothing. We were living, thinking that we were great all day. All day, every day, we were great. If you could talk to 20-year-old Mike, what would you say to him? It's gonna hurt. It's gonna hurt bad. It's gonna really hurt. Life is gonna hurt him really bad. I lived in fear. I am from Brownsville, Brooklyn. I'm what fear looks like. Look at me. If you think anybody's afraid of me, I'm probably a thousand times more afraid of them than they are of me. That's why I'm more aggressive than they are. And my whole life is fear-based -- I'm afraid of my mother's boyfriend, I'm afraid of the guys outside. How do you endure that, survive that? I'm made for that. That's what I'm made for. Absolutely. That's who I am. I want to be up more than anybody wants me to be down. whoo! Tyson: This is the first love I ever had besides my mother or something. This is my first love, first thing I ever loved. Do they love you back? It doesn't matter. I love them. You know, my first fight I ever had in my life was over a pigeon. Some kid, a bully in my neighborhood, took my pigeons, and I never fought anybody before, but one guy at the time placed the bird under his shirt and someone said, "He has a bird. He has one of your birds," and I ran around the corner and said, "Can I please have my bird?" He said, "No, you fat You want this bird?" And then he broke my bird's neck and hit me with the bird. Ruthless, he hit me with the bird, poured the bird blood on me, hitting me with the bird, and then one of the guys there, they used to bully me, too, say, "You better fight him." Iron Mike was born in that moment. Yeah, no doubt about it. We want people to see that we're the best in some field or another. We want people to likes so we can feel good about ourselves. We're born with honor, just waking up in God's environment. This is honor at its best. And in our quest for receiving honor, you know, being the best in the world at what I do, being the egotistical guy, we wind up losing it. Success to me is, um... Not cheating on my wife. Success for me is, um, not going to prison. Success for me is, um... Being responsible and being present. That's success for me. That's just -- It's just what it is, you know? I'm from Brownsville, Brooklyn, and I have a penchant for violence. I'm 52 years old -- well, 54 -- and I still have -- and there's a possibility there's another little act to do something really stupid and lose everything. My baseball teacher told me the eagle never looks up because it flies the highest. Well, it's the highest flying bird. Yeah. He says they never look up. Well, life had beaten me into submission. You know, life is just -- life was tougher than me, so I'm trying to go the other way now. No, I'm doing the other way. I'm not trying. I'm -- I'm -- I'm committed of living the other way. Eagles get all the birds. Oh. Nothing stands a chance. Anything that could fly. He's king of the air. They eat mountain goats, too. Yeah, but I don't think they can catch pigeons. I think pigeons are too agile for them. I learned gratitude. This is what I learned from life kicking my ass. I learned gratitude. Gratitude. Morocco, do you really understand how much I love you?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.