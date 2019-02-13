Transcript for Military families head to Capitol Hill

I'm ABC's Elizabeth McLaughlin here at the Pentagon. Military families are heading to capitol held to testify about the conditions of privatized military housing. Investigations over the past year have included means that stations and firm in. Mold and lead paint issues now in addition to these families who will be speaking to senators today also here. From the CEOs and presidents at the top privatized military housing companies as well as department defense officials. There about 700000. Service members and their families who live and private military housing a bases across the country. These investigations have found it's not limited to one service. Or one area of the country. You're watching ABC news live I'm Elizabeth McLaughlin here at the Pentagon.

