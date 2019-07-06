Transcript for Millennials who won: Ohio's youngest lawmaker

We turn to as part of a series here in briefing room that we have brought you the past few weeks this is the latest installment in our series not one meals who won we have taken a closer look. At some of them and hundreds of maligning those who ran for office this past political campaign season getting elected some of the youngest Americans. Hot in our politics right now looking to make a difference make a name for themselves we recently caught up with 25 year old Jenna Powell. She just may be the youngest Republican ever elected she was elected to the Ohio house of represented us and she brought us along for a closer look at her work. And a day in the life curious. Yeah. My name is Jennifer I in the state representative for those tires eaten house districts we have a ratings on the bandwagon when I'm pat. Our economic corporate development and you. We are dropping patients PE act to 58. If they beat him punish it down I know. And honest competent administration talked about. 111008. State level and partners. I'm sorry now in session. That's not what its start up that's news to three just the experience. Since. The thing about his back. And most things. So the last time he had his acting industry billboard company this is you with different avenues that you know. I am it's. At least listens to get us out there and that's basically that's surfaced here where. Yeah don't even think this thing off. Here at my. Let me just are expecting you think government is gained just can't hear. Knowing that Abraham Lincoln once set up there and be able to take Ito and knowing that the vote I think now are back in the next. 510100. Years experience in Ohio he ticks and tying. Two new policy through anything that I can be really frustrating are of going. I know what change I would see I know what Jackson my community months ago. And it means it's not an overnight success takes time to fight for lower taxes and must regulations. Among many here want to grow the size got. Okay. All right general Powell joins us live now from Ohio Jenna great to see you thank you so much for bringing us along a day in the life it was fantastic what you make it look so fine. Indian state politics I want and what surprised you most about getting into and the government any regrets and going to. We got a trick question eager to have you guys today I am no regrets you know I've just finished our first fact my and being in Columbus. I think the biggest surprise so far. It can't fast I think it is also house slow everything moves mountains so you know for the earth Scotland and a great experience. Anarchy total shock to tune it to see how young you are we did a series here covering woman that were running back in the 2018 mid terms and I found that some candidates some millennial. This candidate voters were shocked when they illuminate the Lugar who was ringing. Yeah you know what I when it first or running your price and Cummings regarding my age. I'm the end of the day when I always tell people this is I believe this is where CNN has little to fight for use I think a lot of people are state you know why. But nothing about age gender and among his clients must really see what are are represented can do for Akron Columbus I think they didn't really everything. And I community has been incredible and released meaning behind me and that heat warning climbed as a clown giving the ability to Dina. There are a lot of young Republicans out there and the country of course Ohio is a purple state isn't. Has it been typical though being a young Republican at it this time wherein. Perhaps is a stigma among young people to it to be about for political persuasion. It's. Yeah I give myself I think acting it's hard being conservative. You know we have a generation in an era where. I'm people like socialism and you know what we seen what we know it's not. Long term does not play out well so I think fiscal and social conservative you know I take time. And work to push forth our beliefs that we can move America in the direction that we know. Our founding fathers knew and understood an off color. What do you think the Republican Party could do if anything to encourage more young Republicans are running and they were a study that came out and when he team that spent a lot of millennial our democratic voters I know that the RNC kind of want to few ads targeting millennial but. What do you think you're pretty to do that encourage more young no conservatives like yourself. Yeah so you know I've always spent Wednesday wanted to doesn't matter how would you are gonna run for office it really matters. What you believe in it where you stand. I think the Republican Party get a whole you do you do a little bit better job representing what we believe changed why conservatism works. Why you know less government is actually attractive in what works in the long run. Support and helps families and churches and businesses and nonprofits throughout rusty throughout the United States in friendly crowd hurled. All right general Powell from Ohio we admire you for wanting to serve getting in a race thank you for taking us along and the dam alive when the youngest elected officials in the country. Certainly he youngest elected Republican from Ohio thank you so much. Are part of our millennial school one series.

