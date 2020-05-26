Millions of cicadas will reemerge after 17 years underground

More
Entomologist Eric Day says the insects could create a “substantial noise issue” in some communities.
1:44 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of cicadas will reemerge after 17 years underground
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":" Entomologist Eric Day says the insects could create a “substantial noise issue” in some communities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70889465","title":"Millions of cicadas will reemerge after 17 years underground","url":"/US/video/millions-cicadas-reemerge-17-years-underground-70889465"}