Transcript for Milwaukee will soon provide tiny homes to veterans

With the stroke of a patent Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett sign the last bit of paperwork to move forward on a plan to provide tiny homes for needy veterans and Milwaukee this. Please sign in. Put in the motion today on veterans day means a lot to me as a director booked more sort of the veterans. Under the program veterans can stay in homes similar to these houses and we're seeing for up to two here while getting resource is to find more permanent housing. The forty homes each measure approximately 240. Square feet. And will occupy a plot of city owned land near sixtieth and green tree road on the city's northwest side. The development will also include a community center for veterans together all the woman Sandra Lewis as a veteran who represents the area and champion the program coming to Milwaukee. Everyone says tidy homes 13 homes because they give the opportunity to have a level of freedom and independence. As well and support wraps together. So this is reliant government files this is reliant. Private contributions. Had crews could start construction and all those tiny homes this parade.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.