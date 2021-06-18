24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Milwaukee Public Schools offers $100 to students who get vaccinated

The board considered a vaccine mandate for students but ended up unanimously approving a $100 incentive.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live