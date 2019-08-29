Transcript for Milwaukee urges people to stop vaping immediately

We turn out to the urgent warning from one major city to stop using all east cigarette devices immediately. It comes after more than a dozen people came down with a severe lung disease. Each patient reported bay painful for their health declined. This morning the city of Milwaukee Wisconsin with an urgent warning stop BP immediately. The alert comes after sixteen people who use. But I'm glad we're doing and now patients range from teenagers to people in their thirties. Kim Barnes is 26 year old son Dylan is among them. She says the have been baby for less than a year and almost died this month and think you're gonna could not. Thought that I was seeing my son the last tying. This warning comes just days after officials in Illinois announced the first death believed to be related to the the CDC is now investigating nearly 200 cases of severe pulmonary illnesses linked to beat been in 22 seats. Milwaukee's Health Department says it's unclear exactly what is sending people to the hospital. Store managers are criticizing the city for issuing the alert without knowing the cause of the illnesses. Politics your business if you see people stop using these products cigarettes business books are crescent down I understand that citizens are gonna saying and business owners it is a legal product. I can sell it and they can. But I think the health commissioner has taken a higher level. Doctors say the potential culprits aren't just BP products and but. You know you don't know if those pilots get into a regular story either. And I'd be very hesitant about taking that gamble. And now there are concerns about second hand eighteen fumes a new study found about 13 of middle. And high school students have been exposed to between air assaults in the last year.

