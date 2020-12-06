Transcript for Minneapolis church raising money to rebuild ailing city

We welcome the reverend Angela khabeb of the holy Trinity lutheran church. We should note, your church is just two miles from where George Floyd was murdered. Close to many of the buildings that were burnt down during the tell us how your church has taken on a new role during this time. Well, first of all, Amy, I want to say thank you so much for having me. You probably don't know this, but we have had coffee on several occasions in my living room. I love hearing that. So it's nice to be here. So our church is probably a block, maybe two blocks from the police station, from the third precinct, so that's where a lot of the uprising happened with the fires and the demonstrations, so that first night we became a makeshift medical center, where we received people who were wounded from rubber bullets, tear gas, or just needed to get out of the fray. They just needed a safe place. Just needed a sanctuary. This is really remarkable. Not only have you had an amazing surplus of donations, now the church is going to take it a step further, raising $100,000 to help as many people and places get back on their feet. How do you do that? Word of mouth, we've been putting things out on Facebook. Any social media platform, talking to our social circles to try to raise this money to put it directly into the hands of the people who need it most. Some people were displaced because of the fires and with covid and people losing their jobs, money was always -- was already scarce, so this just puts more power in our hands to be able to share and be the church for the whole community. That's incredible. At a time when your community and the world needs it more than ever before. How do you boost resilience during these hopeless times? For so many people, this is dual crises we're facing right now. Absolutely, absolutely. Before covid struck, we had the pandemic of poverty, the pandemic of institutionalized racism, the pandemic of oppression, the pandemic of unemployment, the pandemic of homelessness and then here comes covid, it's like, not now. Not now. We got enough on our plates. What I have been encouraging people to do, sit with their feeling. There's such a thing as lament and lamentation and that's holy and it's sacred and it's okay to be confused and disoriented and angry in times like this. I'm inviting people to embrace the full spectrum of their human feelings. They embrace that full spectrum, and then how do they then channel that into positivity and change and love when they're feeling something other than that oftentimes? Yes, so one thing that we see is that even people who are struggling are also giving. Some people who are receiving food and supplies one day at our food distribution, the next day then they were volunteering and helping other people. So sometimes that helps, just continuing to be generous to other people even when we have our own lack in our own limitation. It can do wonders. It can. And reverend, I have to say just seeing your face, I can feel your energy from, you know, through the television screen and I love it. It's inspiring me. How do you keep your spirits lifted? How do you get -- yes, you're giving. Yes you're helping. How do you personally handling all of this? Personally, Amy, I'm really struggling, to be honest. Personally I'm struggling. A few days ago I was typing an e-mail and I went to write in peace, but then I had to say in pieces, because I'm feeling really fragmented right now. And so I cling to some of truths that I hold dear from the scriptures and I -- sometimes, you have to encourage yourself and so the bible tells us that David encouraged himself before the lord. So sometimes I take a moment to encourage myself. I'm actually on vacation. You know what -- So this I go to the living room, then I go to kitchen. That's my vacation. That's it. A vacation right in your own home. We really needed to hear that and we so appreciate your time and all of your beautiful words of inspiration. Thank you for being with us, reverend. We wish you the very best. I can't wait to have coffee with you again on Monday. Absolutely. Thanks, Amy.

