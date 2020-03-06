Transcript for Minnesota AG Ellison announces more charges over George Floyd’s death

First off thank you ladies and some of the press. On my myself thin much for Mike Freeman want to share some information if you. I want to begin with a reminder. And that is. We're here today because. George Floyd is not here. Should be here. Should be alive but he's not. On nine days ago the world watched Floyd. Under his very last words. I can't agree as he pled towards life. The world heard lord called up for his mama and cried out don't kill. Just two days ago when I became the lead prosecutor in that murder mr. Floyd I asked for time to. Early review all the evidence in the case. And we look at case the evidence is available in the investigation is ongoing at this time. I also said I know it's asking a lot of people who give us time. Sickly people who have suffered for decades and centuries of injustice to be patient. In yet he did get their time. And together. A Berry strong. Experienced team. Which included. County attorney Mike Breen and is team MI team we reviewed the evidence the other with the BCA. And we have something to announce today. Before I announced that I want to say thank you with a pitches of the people who they shown me and our entire team interest of justice. I'm here to make peace announcements right now. For us today. I filed an amended complaint. Charges. The charges former Minneapolis police officer dear child and murder in the second degree. But at George Floyd. I believe the evidence available. West now supports stronger charge of second degree murder. We consulted with each other and we agree. Today arrest warrants were issue. Former Minneapolis police officers. Finally I'd like to announce that today. To be county attorney Michael Freeman. And I. Oh of filed a complaint. Charges. Police officer king. Laying in town with aiding and abetting murder in the second degree felony offense. I strongly believe that these developments. Are in the interest of justice. Warmest deploy. It's Finley our community and a state. I'm the lead prosecutor in this case I'll be speaking on me and dress and the public. And this is but this is absolutely a team effort. We are working together in this case would only one goal. Justice for Jorge floored. I want to thank first. Mr. hit every county attorney Mike Freeman. Who has been a true partner in this matter at every step of the way. Experience and insight have been invaluable and will continue to be. Counted on by the team. I also want to thank. Tony turning Freeman's professional staff who have cooperated and worked together when my stick. And coming officers. Every from the very minute. This case started. I also want to thank super entered into evidence Evans of the bureau of criminal apprehension. And his professional staff for the care and speed with which they are conducting this investigation. And I want to thank especially US attorney air McDonald. Special agent in charge. Rainer out drawl scoggin. Who are conducting a parallel federal. Color of law investigation. I have heard directly from the leadership of the a Department of Justice. There is full support for her leadership in pursuit of her investigation. And as she put it so well. One team one goal one mission I agree 100%. As I said earlier I think this deploy its gambling. I think and I can speak for mister. Mister Freeman and our act. Jointly bring them along with. In the US attorney. MacDonald. Executive community. Their patients. And allow us the time and space we need all these days to lay these charges. As it is so hard to do I now ask for continued patience. This case continues to be under investigation. We will not be able to say. Very much publicly about the investigation. Except. We encourage anyone who believe that they have evidence in this case to come forward and to be cooperative with the investigation. As we develop. Case for prosecution. Which what which will also not be able we will not be a policy during publicly about it because our job is to seek justice and to. Obtain a conviction. Not too many statements in the press. To do our talking in court. So I ask for your patience again while we limit upon the comments in pursuit of justice I also. As for your trust. It we are pursuing justice by every legal and ethical means available to us. I also want and a word of cops. The investigation is ongoing. We are following the path of all of the evidence. Wherever it leads. We are investigating as quickly as we can. Because speed is important. We're also investigating as thoroughly as we can. Because Ian complete and thorough. It's critically important but it takes time. A recent thoroughness is important because every single link in the prosecutorial change must be strong. It needs to be strong because trying this case will not be an easy thing. When they can do it. Will be hard. In fact. I need to current agreement is the only prosecutor in the state of Minnesota. Who has successfully. Convicted. A police officer for murder. You can tell you that our. I say. It. Rights activists begin rewriting the rules for a just society now. We need new policy and legislation. And ways of thinking at that municipal state and federal levels. World of arts and entertainment can use their car April influenced to inspire change that we need. There is a role. All who dream of a justice that we haven't yet experienced. In the final analysis. A protest can shake the tree. And could make the football that fall down. But after that route is in reach. Collecting it. And make in the gym must follow. It demonstrations. And protests are dramatic and necessary. The building just institutions. Is more about slow grind. But equally important. And we have to begin that work is well. We need your energy and we need everyone's help right now. You very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.