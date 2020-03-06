-
Now Playing: All 4 officers charged in George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter opens up about her dad
-
Now Playing: Young black man shares his mother's unwritten rules
-
Now Playing: Hot deals and steals as we spring into summer
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old creates inspirational short film about coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How to talk to your children about race and racism in America
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: The South Carolina barbecue joint propelling past the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How 1 small business was affected when protests took an ugly turn
-
Now Playing: What George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter and her mom want the world to know
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 3, 2020
-
Now Playing: Preparing for hurricanes during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: How 2 nonprofits are reaching out to the homeless in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Protesters explain why they march, in their own words
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis school's food drive brings in 29,000 bags of supplies
-
Now Playing: Cincinnati dog 'Buddy' carries 'Black Lives Matter' sign at a protest
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant unknowingly has discussion on race with white airline CEO