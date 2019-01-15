'Miracle on the Hudson' passengers reflect on emergency landing

More
Clay Presley, Vallie Collins and Eric Stevenson discuss the incident 10 years later.
3:12 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Miracle on the Hudson' passengers reflect on emergency landing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60397567,"title":"'Miracle on the Hudson' passengers reflect on emergency landing","duration":"3:12","description":"Clay Presley, Vallie Collins and Eric Stevenson discuss the incident 10 years later.","url":"/US/video/miracle-hudson-passengers-reflect-emergency-landing-60397567","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.