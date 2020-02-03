Transcript for Miss Staten Island banned from St. Patrick’s Day parade over sexuality

I hope for change after Staten island's annual Saint Patrick's Day parade went on. With no pageant winners. Miss Staten Island Mattison and salons. Says parade organizers organizers banned her from marching after she announced she is bisexual she also planned. To Wear a rainbow colored scarf. Parade organizers cited safety concerns but since a lot of says she doesn't client and has been told not to march with pride flags in the past. I thought you know this might be a good time to really make this evening and open standards that wine people this scene. The colors I wanted to be discussion I wanted to talk I want there to change. Eyewitness News reached out to parade organizers for comment but we have not heard back.

