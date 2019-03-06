Transcript for Missing Connecticut mom's blood found in over 30 trash receptacles

New details on the search for a missing mother in Connecticut. Her estranged husband and girlfriend are now charging connection with the case for good afternoon I'm David tomorrow. Novelist John today the FBI joined investigators in their search and we've any park. In New Canaan looking for any evidence of what happens to fifty year old Jennifer do loves. This as Jennifer's estranged husband and his girlfriend appeared in court on charges tied to the case. Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer live in Norwich Connecticut with today's details tapped. And those two suspects were arraigned here in Norwalk ct and one of them has already made bail. But now these new court documents that were receiving were showing some new disturbing details. Ignoring the shouts of reporters 51 year old full cheese doodles handcuffed and shackled was led into the Norwalk courthouse. His girlfriend 44 year old Michelle true colors dumped her head and also ignored shouts as she was let inside. The pair face the same charges of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution. In connection with the investigation into the disappearance of dual she's estranged wife Jennifer. Bond for each was set at 500000 dollars. The fifty year old mother of five children was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle when she disappeared ten days ago. No new court documents reveal more of what investigators aren't covering. Here at her New Canaan home a large quantity a physical evidence including multiple scenes on the garage floor which tested positive for human blood. Multiple areas of suspected blood splatter and evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene. Detectives believe a serious physical assault occurred at the scene and Jennifer do most was the suspected victim. Detectives revealed forty schools has not cooperated with the investigation but did give police his cell phone. Court documents reveal sell data shows around 7 PM on the day Jennifer vanished the device travel to a neighborhood here in Hartford. Investigators obtained surveillance video of a pickup truck making thirty stops along a four mile area. A male matching the description of do most was seen placing multiple garbage bags in various trash receptacle most. Recovering the bags detectives found clothing with a blood like substance and other bloody items. Forensic testing of the items were found to contain Jennifer do most is blood filling. The shelter co owners was able to post bail and left the courthouse with a towel over her head and again ignoring questions. She must surrender her passport and we'll be monitored by GPS.

