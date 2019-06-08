Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Missing Florida hiker found dead beneath waterfall
Florida man was found dead in Hawaii in a Mallard police department says the body of Creag Pitt was discovered at the base of a waterfall. He was reported missing last Wednesday in a FaceBook post pits family members believe he fell to his death dying instantly no foul play is suspected.
