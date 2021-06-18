Missing New Hampshire boy’s body likely found buried in woods: Police

A body believed to be 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who was last seen in September at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, authorities said.

