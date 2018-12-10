Transcript for Missing hiker's body found in Oregon

About 8:40 this morning. You actual private climber who was just that climbing a mountain hood located a body of an about the 8300 foot level. There was actually outsider search area by about 3000 feet this was far higher than we expected a person to be going or are subject David to be going. We have not confirm that this is David at this point. We have confirmed that there is a body there and we're in the process of processing that right now but it looks like as possibly hypothermic. It does appear that he was trying to set. Tents and had a sleeping bag and and similar geared to what David had. And then that looks like there might have been they small fault about thirty feet that may have caused. Some sort of an injury. But again that's something we won't know until we've actually got him back down here and have a minute put them to look at it from what we've seen he missed a turn. And then continued up the mountains trying to find a way to get back across so that he could cross over incumbent. Absolutely open to find a different result I mean obviously our results we really want some of these we found alive. If we don't do that but at least we can give the family back you know whoever this person turns out to be we can give that family back somebody that their loved one. We've had a few people that on the mountain that we have never recovered so you know at least in this case. The rescuers at your gonna feel good they were up here doing their job they did a great job. We ended up finding him. You know a person and and are bringing him down right now and it's gonna make at least somebody gets some closure of it's always better to travel and in teams. It's better to you know if you have 123 people. Stick together. I definitely understand the reason why these two separated so I'm not gonna say that that's it's a fatal air in this case it's just. It's an unfortunate accident that happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.