Transcript for Missing mom, 3-year-old son found dead

Detectives visited her wrists up front wells Salem apartment early on in the investigation. Her SUV has been parked out here ever cents. Somebody brought and funny and a fresh bouquet of neurosis. Detectives brought searchers to a rural wooded area west and he and hill county Saturday. We found several dirt roads that lead to a thick forest investigators say they discovered the two bodies ten miles west of EML. Send date or in state medical examiner positively identified the bodies as congress sent and Billy front well. They seek wristed died from a single gunshot to the head. But haven't determined get help nearly died the mother and son went missing on May thirteenth correct up front wells neighbors remember detectives. Coming by her apart. Meant my came to my dar. Days after they've. I'm missing. Everybody seems really sad and they were hoping that she'd be found alive and 12. Eleven days into the search on May 24 Billy's a biological father Michael Wolff was arrested. Grist and Billy Wright well worth still considered missing but investigators said. There was quote a mountain and circumstantial evidence against him to charge him with kidnapping and aggravated murder. I don't know how somebody could do want to Sobel me. Especially thrown counting. Investigators haven't said what led them to search that rural area west at the end how. In Salem let's say Wesley K two news.

