Transcript for Missing US couple's jet ski found near Barbados

An important new development in the search for and New Jersey couple who disappeared while jet skiing in Barbados. Authorities say they have found ops Chris Oscars swore as and Magdalene and did bills jet ski. Off the coast of the island of Guadeloupe de that couple from our clay or disappeared on June 24. There's still no sign of them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.