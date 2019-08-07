Missing US couple's jet ski found near Barbados

French Navy officers found the jet ski hundreds of miles away in Guadeloupe on Saturday, nearly two weeks after Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez, of New Jersey, vanished at sea, authorities said.
An important new development in the search for and New Jersey couple who disappeared while jet skiing in Barbados. Authorities say they have found ops Chris Oscars swore as and Magdalene and did bills jet ski. Off the coast of the island of Guadeloupe de that couple from our clay or disappeared on June 24. There's still no sign of them.

