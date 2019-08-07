-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after Georgia sheriff's deputy killed
-
Now Playing: Toddler dies after tree branch falls at campground
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, July 8, 2019
-
Now Playing: Missing US couple's jet ski found near Barbados
-
Now Playing: Multi-millionaire due in court on new sex trafficking charges
-
Now Playing: Suspect surrenders in road rage fireworks explosion
-
Now Playing: Investigation grows into mysterious Florida explosion
-
Now Playing: Severe storms expected from Rockies to the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Couple claims they gave birth to other couples' babies after IVF mix-up: Lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Aftershocks rock California after 2 major earthquakes
-
Now Playing: River littered with dead fish after Jim Beam fire
-
Now Playing: Officials close all Mississippi beaches due to toxic algae blooms
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested after shooting ignites fireworks
-
Now Playing: Thousands of aftershocks in Southern California over holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Vicki Golden makes history
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes sailboat in Boston Harbor
-
Now Playing: Multi-millionaire accused of sex trafficking is arrested at NJ airport: Sources
-
Now Playing: Southern California faces thousands of aftershocks after 2 strong quakes last week
-
Now Playing: Team USA are role models and inspire millions of fans
-
Now Playing: 7 people killed in chain reaction accident on a Georgia highway